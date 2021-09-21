Park Ranger Told Gabby Petito to ‘Reevaluate the Relationship’ After Fight

The Utah park ranger who was there when Gabby Petito was pulled over on Aug. 12, privately told her to reconsider what she perceived to be a “toxic” relationship with Brian Laundrie, according to a published report. Melissa Hull told Deseret News she spoke woman-to-woman with Petito in the backseat of a police cruiser during the traffic stop near Arches National Park. Police had responded to a 911 call from a witness who reported seeing the couple fighting outside a grocery store.