BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since 2014, the Baltimore City Board of Ethics on Monday released an annual report detailing the city’s efforts to comply with ethics laws. The findings–including lobbying efforts, financial disclosures, conflicts of interest–were presented to Mayor Brandon Scott, the City Council and members of the public, the Ethics Board said. The report was produced to demonstrate how the city is following its ethics law, which was modeled after the state’s ethics law and was put in place to “guard against improper influence or even the appearance of improper influence, and to ensure public trust in the government.” Among...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO