‘Booster Bandits’ Aren’t Breaking Law or Hurting Others by Sneaking 3rd Shot

By Inside Edition Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Rall just got a third COVID-19 vaccine without his doctor or the FDA’s approval, but he says he’s sure he needed it. He has a history of lung disease. More than 1 million Americans are reported to have gotten unauthorized COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, and they have a nickname: “Booster Bandits. While the term might suggest it’s illegal to walk into a vaccine center and ask for a third shot, it’s not. According to one medical ethicist, it may not be problematic either.

