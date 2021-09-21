Could the Carolina Panthers face a fight to keep Phil Snow in 2022?
Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow could get some head coaching interest in 2022 after a sensational start to the season. The Carolina Panthers’ defense has been nothing short of phenomenal over the first two games. There was a quiet sense of optimism surrounding those associated with the organization that something special was brewing, but the unit has taken the NFL storm and is currently ranked No. 1 in multiple categories.catcrave.com
