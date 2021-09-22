CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Monterey County Board of Supervisors to delay final vote on masks

By Erika Bratten
 7 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The vote to approve a countywide face-covering ordinance has once again been tabled.

Today, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors met for a second time to vote on the ordinance, but prior to the meeting, the Monterey County Hospitality Association reached out in an effort to prevent what they call 'unnecessary consequences'.

“Folks in the hospitality industry here on the Peninsula and in Monterey County are certainly not opposed, necessarily, to a massive mandate or a masK ordinance," said Rick Aldinger, Chair of the Government Affairs Committee for Monterey County Hospitality Association.

Those with the Monterey County Hospitality Association say the way the ordinance was written "as is" was going to bring them 'unnecessary and unintended consequences'.

"There was specific language in this ordinance that we felt didn't align well with what we're trying to accomplish and the safety of our team members and of our guests," Aldinger.

The letter sent in by the associaion focused on two aspects of the proposed ordinance, group travel and enforcement, asking for a slightly different language and small exceptions. The goal of the letter was to address the restrictions of group meetings and gatherings, fearing result in cancelation. The association also feels, responsibility to enforce the ordinance, should not fall on businesses.

“Our concern was that in a situation like that, then sanctions could be placed against a business for the actions of another individual. And we didn't feel like that was right. Not to mention a real concern in putting our front line staff members in harm's way," Aldinger.

Tuesday's meeting presented another round of strong opinions from County Supervisors and the public for and against the mask ordinance.

“I think this outta be a health department decision and I am really concerned about enforcement,” said Supervisor John Phillips, Monterey County District 2.

“Our responsibility expands far beyond medical and health-specific responsibility, mentioned Supervisor Wendy Root Askew, Monterey County District 4.

Though there was no final vote, the Board approved adding additional language, of course, it didn’t come without a little disagreement.

"I'm not going to be able to support these amendments. I think that it weakens it, it would delay it for another week. I think we are ready to move forward," Supervisor Luis Alejo - Monterey County District 1

Aldinger said he was satisfied, and felt the MCHA group as a whole was satisfied, with the meaningful discussion. The ordinance with the additional language will come back to the Board of Supervisors, Tuesday, September 28th.

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

