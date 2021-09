The Cardano Summit has now officially come to an end. Saturday and Sunday saw live and virtual events from around the world, while notable figures in the crypto space spoke at the event, including the founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson. The event brought a lot of excitement to the space and allowed community members to interact with one another from around the world. But most notable has been the announcements of new partnerships made at the event.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO