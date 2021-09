As inflation numbers across the globe continue to rise, is it only a matter of time until Bitcoin’s potential as a store of value is recognized?. For years, the narrative surrounding Bitcoin (BTC) has been one which has portrayed the digital asset as being a hedge against monetary inflation. This is because inflation figures have been on the rise across the board over the last couple of years thanks in large part to governments printing copious amounts of their local fiat assets to counter the financial devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO