CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US Treasury Dept sanctions crypto OTC broker Suex for alleged role in facilitating transactions for ransomware attacks

cryptocoingossip.com
 8 days ago

The government agency hinted at possible additional sanctions for “financial institutions, cyber insurance firms, and companies involved in digital forensics and incident response” that facilitated ransomware payments. The United States Department of the Treasury has announced it will impose sanctions on Czech Republic and Russia-based business Suex OTC for allegedly...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

New Treasury sanctions take aim at blocking ransomware groups from cashing out

The sanctions are the first of its kind against a cryptocurrency exchange, and prohibit Americans from doing business with the company. It’s the latest action as part of a U.S. government-wide effort to counter the rise of ransomware — including a cross-agency taskforce and a $10 million bounty for information on state-backed cybercriminals — that has so far seen mixed results. Just this week, the BlackMatter ransomware group demanded $5.9 million in ransom from a hacked Iowa farm services provider.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Treasury Sanctions SUEX Exchange for Laundering Ransoms

The Biden administration fired another shot in its battle against ransomware Tuesday as the U.S. Treasury Department took steps to disrupt the financial infrastructure behind ransoms, designating for sanctions the SUEX OTC, S.R.O. virtual currency exchange for laundering ransom payments. By designating SUEX, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets...
CONGRESS & COURTS
etftrends.com

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Crypto Exchange to Crack Down on Ransomware

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on crypto exchange SUEX according to a Tuesday Treasury press release. The press release says that the sanctions are “part of the whole-of-government effort to counter ransomware.”. According to the Treasury Department, SUEX has facilitated transactions in at least eight ransomware attacks and over 40%...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
cryptocoingossip.com

Biden Administration Sanctions Crypto Exchange Due to Alleged Ransomware Involvement

United States regulators are sanctioning the cryptocurrency exchange Suex for its alleged involvement with ransomware actors. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) says the exchange, which is based in Russia and the Czech Republic, had a hand in facilitating financial transactions with proceeds stemming from at least eight ransomware variants.
U.S. POLITICS
bitcoin.com

US Treasury Targets Crypto Exchanges in Whole-of-Government Effort to Counter Ransomware

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has taken actions targeting cryptocurrency exchanges “responsible for laundering ransoms” as part of the whole-of-government effort to counter ransomware. One cryptocurrency exchange has already been sanctioned along with related crypto addresses. “We will continue to crack down on malicious actors,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

US Sanctions Russian Crypto Broker Suex for Laundering Millions in Illicit Funds

The U.S. Treasury Department has blacklisted Suex, a cryptocurrency broker based in Russia, for its money laundering activities. The platform is suspected of processing hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto transactions related to scams, ransomware attacks, darknet markets, and the infamous BTC-e exchange. OFAC Adds Russian Crypto OTC Exchange...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

U.S. Blacklists Russian Crypto Exchange SUEX OTC

Global ransomware attacks increased by 151 percent in the first half of 2021. With ransomware on the rise, the U.S. is taking measures to curb future cyber attacks. One of those measures is a sanction against Russian crypto exchange SUEX OTC. Article continues below advertisement. Why did the U.S. sanction...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Cryptocurrency#Otc#Ransomware#Us Treasury Dept#Ofac#Xbt#Usdt#Companies#Reuters#Btc E#The Colonial Pipeline#Jbs
coingeek.com

Russia’s Suex exchange faces US sanctions over alleged ransomware payments

The United States is stepping up its fight against ransomware attacks and in the latest move, federal authorities are targeting the digital currency industry with fresh sanctions. U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Russian exchange Suex in connection with its alleged role in processing payments related to ransomware attacks. The Biden administration...
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Treasury Sanctions Russian Crypto Exchange

The US Treasury has added a Russian cryptocurrency exchange to its sanctions list after claiming the firm helped facilitate ransomware payments for countless groups. SUEX is incorporated in the Czech Republic but reportedly operates out of Russia. The Treasury estimated that 40% of its transaction history is associated with “illicit actors.”
FOREIGN POLICY
industryglobalnews24.com

US sanctions Over Cryptocurrency Exchange Suex OTC

• Hackers take down systems that control everything. • Suex OTC is a private company trading in cryptocurrency. On Tuesday, Biden administration ordered sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange. These sanctions have been issued because of the company’s....
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
decrypt.co

U.S. Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Exchange Over $160M in Ransomware Transactions

Many ransomware hackers demand payment in Bitcoin (Image: Shutterstock) Suex, a cryptocurrency exchange that primarily operates out of Russia, has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury. The exchange is accused of processing transactions for ransomware attackers. Russian cryptocurrency exchange Suex has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Biden administration sanctions virtual currency exchange following spike in ransomware attacks

The White House imposed sanctions Tuesday against SUEX, a virtual currency exchange that enables users to trade cryptocurrency or other digital currencies, for its role in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors. Spearheaded by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC), the new commercial and financial penalties against SUEX are intended to punish the platform "for its part in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors, involving illicit proceeds from at least eight ransomware variants," according to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
POTUS
windowscentral.com

Incoming U.S. cryptocurrency sanctions will combat ransomware attacks, says report

Cryptocurrency is becoming a more mainstream topic for both average people as well as ransomware criminals. The U.S. government, in a bid to quell the growing criminal operations, is reportedly planning various crypto sanctions. The scope and exact targets of said sanctions remain unknown, though it's reported they're not going...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

US to target crypto ransomware payments with sanctions

The Biden administration is preparing an array of actions, including sanctions, to make it harder for hackers to use digital currency to profit from ransomware attacks, according to people familiar with the matter. The government hopes to choke off access to a form of payment that has supported a booming...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Treasury Department authorizes aid transactions with the Taliban

The US Treasury Department has permitted the export of food, medicine, and vital humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Though the Taliban will be handling this aid, the group remains heavily sanctioned. "The Treasury is committed to facilitating the flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and other activities that...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy