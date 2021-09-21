CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Talen Energy Scores $175M for Data & Crypto Mining Operations

By Name
cryptocoingossip.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower producer, Talen Energy Corp. received $175 million for expansion into renewable energy, data collection, and crypto mining. The otherwise financially troubled energy producer signed a six-year deal with Orion Energy Partners in a company revitalization effort. Talen Energy Corporation scored $175 million in the deal, with $125 million up front. The remainder of the funds will be dispersed as the company meets specified goals.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

New Line 3 pipeline ready to move oil from Canada to US: Enbridge

The replacement Line 3 pipeline -- the first new conduit from Canada's oil sands to US refineries built in years -- is "substantially completed" and will be ready to move oil starting Friday, Enbridge announced. "We're thrilled" it'll start moving oil after "a long process" to get it built, with the first shipments likely early next week, Enbridge chief communications officer Mike Fernandez told AFP. The 1,765-kilometre-long (1,097-mile) pipeline from Edmonton, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin replaces a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s, and doubles its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cryptocoingossip.com

Another Major Ethereum Mining Pool Has Shut Down Due to China Crypto Ban

A day after SparkPool, the second-largest Ethereum mining pool in the world, announced it would cease operations, the fourth-largest mining group has joined it. BeePool, based in China, announced today it would shut down on October 15 just before midnight and says it has stopped registering new users. BeePool said the closure came “in response to the latest regulatory policies.” SparkPool also cited “regulatory requirements.”
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Mining Equipment#Cryptocurrency Mining#Talen Energy Corp#Orion Energy Partners#Talen Energy Corporation#Riverstone Holdings#Cumulus Digital Llc#Tsx Venture Exchange
u.today

Largest Supplier of Crypto Mining Gear in China, Alibaba, Announced Ban on Sale of All Crypto Mining Rigs

According to the announcement released on the official website of Alibaba, the company has evaluated the volatile nature of laws regulating the use of digital assets and cryptocurrencies and decided to prohibit the sale of cryptocurrency mining rigs in addition to a complete ban on virtual currencies on the company's platforms, including Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

New U.S. Bill Monitors How Foreign Countries Engage With Crypto Mining

As China continues to crack down on cryptocurrency and reminds its constituents of the ban, two U.S. Senators have created a bill where the U.S. Treasury will keep tabs on how foreign countries are engaged with crypto mining. Coming at a time where cryptocurrency growth seems to be surging, it has gained so much attention that it has been under a microscope. The new bill aims to improve the overall knowledge and awareness of crypto mining operations in foreign nations.
FOREIGN POLICY
pymnts

Senators Want to Track Crypto Mining Overseas

A pair of U.S. senators, Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), proposed new legislation on Monday (Sept. 27) that would require the Treasury Department and other agencies to track cryptocurrency mining and global use cases, according to a Coindesk report Tuesday (Sept. 28). The bill would require the Treasury...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
financemagnates.com

Northern Data Acquires Bitcoin Mining Company Bitfield

Northern Data, a blockchain infrastructure company, has announced on Monday that it will acquire an equity interest of up to 100% in Bitfield N.V., a Bitcoin miner, but not less than 86%. The transaction has a total enterprise value of around EUR 400 million, as both parties had already signed binding purchase agreements with the major shareholders.
BUSINESS
tokenpost.com

Hive Blockchain’s crypto mining income rose by 174% to $66.7 M

While most businesses are struggling during the pandemic, crypto mining firms have been raking in profits during the period. For instance, Hive blockchain saw its income rise by 174 percent. Nasdaq-listed Hive announced that its income from crypto mining rose to $66.7 million for the fiscal year ended March 31,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CoinDesk

Alibaba to Stop Selling Crypto Mining Machines

Alibaba said its decision was in response to the latest People’s Bank of China policy circular on crypto trading as well as a 2017 circular. The notice, signed by some of China’s top financial regulators and published on Friday, banned all crypto trading-related activities in the country. But the company...
MARKETS
birminghamnews.net

EKI Energy to expand operations in more countries by March

New Delhi [India], Sep 22 (ANI): Global green consultancy firm EKI Energy Services Ltd (EnKing International) said on Wednesday it has drawn aggressive plans to expand its footprints in the carbon credit market to more countries across the globe by the end of this financial year from 18 nations at present.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investmentu.com

Argo Blockchain IPO: Crypto Mining Company to Launch on Nasdaq

An Argo Blockchain IPO will be coming to market soon. The London-listed mining company has set terms for going public on the Nasdaq exchange. Here’s what investors should know…. Argo Blockchain IPO: About the Business. Argo Blockchain is a team of mining and blockchain experts, technologists and engineers based out...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

China's Inner Mongolia hires contractor to search for illegal crypto mining

The Development and Reformation Commission of China's Inner Mongolia, previously one of the crypto mining hubs in China, said on Wednesday that it has hired a contractor to help the state monitor for illegal mining operations. The commission selected Inner Mongolia Mengze Engineering Management Limited, just one week after it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

China cracking down on crypto mines disguised as research, data centers: report

China is ramping up its hunt for illegal cryptocurrency miners, who are trying to disguise their operations as research institutions and data centers, according to a new report. Authorities in several provinces have conducted more intense inspections of colleges, research labs, data centers and other potential sites that could be...
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Ponderay Newsprint Mill Reopens as Crypto Mining Operation

The Ponderay Newsprint Mill in Usk, Washington has new ownership with big plans for cryptocurrency mining. After it sold to Allrise Capital Inc. in April for $18.1 million, the Ponderal Newsprint Mill might be back in business. The new owners formally requested sufficient power from the grid for a crypto mining farm , according to The Spokesman-Review.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Compute North, PowerFund One Announce Crypto Mining Tax Credit Program

a provider of large-scale computing and cryptocurrency mining infrastructure, has agreed with PowerFund One, a leading Clean Energy Tax Equity Fund, to immediately begin delivering more than $100 million of green energy and tax credits to mining operations seeking to invest in and migrate to socially responsible energy sources. The Tax Equity program is available to current Compute North customers and will incorporate wind, solar, geothermal, and hydro projects currently in operation and development.
PERSONAL FINANCE
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto ban: Huobi terminates operation in China

Huobi stops servicing users in China amidst crypto ban. Other exchanges may soon stop servicing users in China. Price fall after crackdown in China minimal. Amidst the intensified effort on crypto ban in China, Huobi exchange has terminated serving crypto users in the country. The exchange firm said to be...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Clean Energy Stocks Trading too Hot at the Moment

The current situation in clean energy stocks reminds several analysts of the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. According to data from Morningstar, global inflows into clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) jumped to $14.7 billion in the six months to the end of March, up from only $1.3 billion in the same period a year prior.
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

El Salvador Takes ‘First Steps’ to Mining Bitcoin With Volcanoes

El Salvador’s president has said via a Twitter video that the country started its project to use geothermal energy—from volcanoes—to mine Bitcoin. President Nayib Bukele, an avid Twitter user, posted the video yesterday with the caption, “First steps,” accompanied by a volcano emoji. The short clip, which already has 1.8...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy