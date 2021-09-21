Talen Energy Scores $175M for Data & Crypto Mining Operations
Power producer, Talen Energy Corp. received $175 million for expansion into renewable energy, data collection, and crypto mining. The otherwise financially troubled energy producer signed a six-year deal with Orion Energy Partners in a company revitalization effort. Talen Energy Corporation scored $175 million in the deal, with $125 million up front. The remainder of the funds will be dispersed as the company meets specified goals.cryptocoingossip.com
