Crypto Exchange Binance Announces Plan To End Options and Futures Trading in Australia

 8 days ago

One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges says it is discontinuing some of the products and services it offers Australian customers. Crypto exchange Binance says that as of September 24th, users in Australia will not be allowed to increase or open new futures, options, and leveraged token positions. Further, all open positions in these categories will automatically be closed starting on December 24th.

