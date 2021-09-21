CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Compass Mining Debuts Hardware to Mine Cryptocurrency at Home

cryptocoingossip.com
 8 days ago

The new service, called At-Home Mining, is a direct-to-consumer feature allowing users to buy mining equipment for personal use. Compass Mining, the first marketplace for Bitcoin mining equipment, announced the launch of a new service called ‘At-Home-Mining.’ As the name implies, the service will allow for users of the marketplace to search for and order mining equipment that can be deployed in their own home. The direct-to-consumer addition will allow anyone to purchase machines and personally mine cryptocurrency. The service cuts out the need to pay facility fees by putting an ASIC mining rig inside your living room.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
theblockcrypto.com

Compass Mining launches 'at-home' bitcoin mining service

Compass Mining has launched a new service that lets retail miners mine bitcoin at their homes. The service includes delivering bitcoin mining machines at customers’ homes and helping connect those machines with the F2Pool mining pool. Compass Mining, a bitcoin mining hardware marketplace and hosting services provider, has launched a...
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

A Detailed Guide to Bitcoin Mining!

Cryptocurrencies are a deadly combination of finance and technology. The foremost implementation of the concept of cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was introduced in 2009. Bitcoin was introduced as an electronic cash system subjected to decentralized features, but bitcoin was only considered as an investment asset for a very long period. All the...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Top 5 Handpicked Mining Hardwares from CoinMiningDirect

CoinMiningDirect sells a large number of different crypto miners, but how to choose the best one for you?. The global cryptocurrency mining hardware market is expanding rapidly with an expected growth rate of 7% CAGR. When it comes to local mining hardware markets, the US is starting to play the main role due to the high number of quality crypto mining companies. And when it comes to US-based mining hardware distributors, CoinMiningDirect is definitely one of the industry leaders.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Home Computer#Asic#Compass Mining#Whatsminer
Daily Californian

How to Mine Cryptocurrency on Your Android Smartphone

Cryptocurrency mining is a process that requires a computer to utilize its high-powered hardware and software in order to solve complex mathematical equations. The result of these equations are encrypted strings, which represent coins or tokens, which the miner can then sell for fiat currency, such as US dollars. Mining...
CELL PHONES
cryptonews.com

US Treasury Sanctions Crypto Exchange, Bitcoin Mining at Home + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US Treasury Department unveiled sanctions against crypto exchange Suex OTC, S.R.O. which it had accused of facilitating transactions involving illicit proceeds for at least eight ransomware variants - marking its first such move against a virtual currency exchange over ransomware activity. Some virtual currency exchanges are a critical element of [the ransomware] ecosystem, as virtual currency is the principal means of facilitating ransomware payments and associated money laundering activities, the Treasury said. "Treasury will continue to disrupt and hold accountable these entities to reduce the incentive for cybercriminals to continue to conduct these attacks," they added.
CURRENCIES
cryptocoingossip.com

BIT Mining Investing $12M in Ohio Mining Site

Crypto mining company BIT Mining Limited, announced it will be investing in The Buckeye State and developing a new data center. Hong Kong-based BIT Mining Limited has made another mining investment outside of China. The mining company announced that it has entered into a membership interest purchase agreement to invest in a data center in Ohio. “The Ohio Mining Site” as it is being called, will be a collaborative effort with Viking Data Centers, LLC with the pair launching the crypto mining data center with a power capacity set at 85 megawatts. The announcement adds that the site is expected to be up and running in Feb. 2022.
OHIO STATE
OEM Off-Highway

Caterpillar Debuts Autonomous 794 AC Mining Truck at MINExpo

Since the Cat 794 AC electric drive truck debuted at MINExpo 2016, the global fleet has logged more than 780,000 hours of field operation, averaging physical availability of 90%. Offering up to 8% better payload and faster speed-on-grade, the 794 AC delivers up to 10% more productivity than competitive trucks. The 794 AC truck field fleet has tripled over the last 2 years to more than 150 units with the highest-hour truck logging more than 52,000 hours. They are working in coal and hard rock, deep pit and flat haul sites at low and high altitudes and operating in poor underfoot conditions in nine countries covering four continents.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
94.3 Lite FM

New York IT Head Accused of Mining for Cryptocurrency On the Job

Bitcoin is a controversial digital currency that can be sent from user to user through a network, without the need for a bank or mediator. The value is guaranteed by the network of users, though the actual value of the coins that are mined can be very volatile. Mining for cryptocurrency can also be very expensive process. Now, one IT supervisor, in the state of New York, is accused of costing the local government thousand of dollars in bills in a cryptocurrency scheme. What happened?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ambcrypto.com

Trust Mining: Making cloud mining accessible for everyone

It would be best if you first grasped Bitcoin’s workings to comprehend cloud mining. Nodes in the Bitcoin network validate transactions. In the cryptocurrency world, these validating nodes are referred to as miners. They were awarded this honor for the efforts they do to keep the blockchain legitimate. This excessive...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ponderay Newsprint plans to mine cryptocurrencies

• The newsprint company went bankrupt in 2019 and was bought by Allrise Capital. • Ponderay Newsprint asks Washington for 220 MV of energy per month to commence crypto-mining. The Ponderay Newsprint factory, which new owners manage, has asked the state for energy permits to resume operations, not for newsprint...
MARKETS
KXLY

It Just Got Easier to Mine Bitcoin at Home

Want to sit in your pajamas, drink your coffee and mine some bitcoin from your bedroom? Well, you can. Compass Mining, which sells bitcoin mining equipment and services, announced this week that it’s launching a direct-to-consumer mining service, allowing miners to set up shop in their own homes. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts...
MARKETS
Complex

China Outlaws Cryptocurrency Transactions and Crypto Mining, Bitcoin Value Plunges

The value of bitcoin has once again plummeted after it was announced that China outlawed all cryptocurrency transactions and banned crypto mining. In a statement shared on the People’s Bank of China’s website, it was confirmed that all crypto-related transactions will be considered illegal going forward, and that includes off-short exchanges. Crypto is not a fiat currency, meaning banks are not afforded control over the currency.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Laos Authorizes Cryptocurrency Mining and Trading Activities

Laos has authorized a series of cryptocurrency mining and trading projects in the country, looking for another source of income to supplement the losses caused by the drop in tourism due to COVID-19 related measures. Six companies have been authorized to start cryptocurrency trading and mining operations in the country, according to the office of the prime minister.
CURRENCIES
d1softballnews.com

Is Bitcoin mining even possible from home?

People could get a return on their initial investment from the profits mining within about a year. As mining difficulty rates increase and block reward competition increases, i miner households will find it increasingly difficult to make a profit. People can increase their chances of making mining profitable by joining...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

At-home GPU crypto mining is surging in China — for now

The Block recently looked into the sales and retailer reviews for customized GPU mining cases sold by merchants on the e-commerce platform Taobao. It appears a growing number of Chinese users are buying the idea of mining at home with GPUs in recent months after China’s crackdown over industrial facilities.
CHINA
Washington Post

China vows to ‘clamp down’ on cryptocurrency trading, bans crypto mining

China on Friday escalated its crackdown on cryptocurrency trading, issuing a nationwide ban on crypto mining and reiterating that all virtual currencies were considered illegal in the country. In a joint statement published by China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, 10 government agencies vowed to “resolutely clamp down”...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy