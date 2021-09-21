Compass Mining Debuts Hardware to Mine Cryptocurrency at Home
The new service, called At-Home Mining, is a direct-to-consumer feature allowing users to buy mining equipment for personal use. Compass Mining, the first marketplace for Bitcoin mining equipment, announced the launch of a new service called ‘At-Home-Mining.’ As the name implies, the service will allow for users of the marketplace to search for and order mining equipment that can be deployed in their own home. The direct-to-consumer addition will allow anyone to purchase machines and personally mine cryptocurrency. The service cuts out the need to pay facility fees by putting an ASIC mining rig inside your living room.cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0