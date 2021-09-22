CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says The Term Smart Contracts Needs To Be Changed

 7 days ago

Smart contracts have been in the crypto space for quite a while now, most recently debuting on Cardano. With the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts have become even more important to the entire industry. This is because they are required to build the protocols on which these decentralized applications (DApps) run on. As they have grown in popularity, smart contracts platforms like Ethereum and Solana have recorded great success with them.

OP Crypto Capital founder cites gaming, Web 3 as drivers of crypto economy

The venture fund led by David Gan is backed by Digital Currency Group, Galaxy Digital, Huobi Ventures, Bybit’s venture arm and others. Fresh off the launch of its $25 million venture fund, OP Crypto Capital Management Ltd. seeks to play a more active role in the lifecycle of blockchain startups ranging from gaming to Web 3.0. Former Huobi executive turned founder David Gan spoke with Cointelegraph about the transition from his former company, the growth potential of crypto niches and the role his fund will play in bootstrapping the next generation of crypto startups.
Social token provider Roll raises $10M to tokenize online interaction

“NFTs represent the future of content on blockchains,” said Roll co-founder and CEO Bradley Miles. Social token infrastructure provider Roll raised $10 million in Series A funding, bringing the company’s total funds raised to $12.7 million to help creators tokenize their interactions with communities. Led by IOSG Ventures, the funding...
Verifone to enable crypto payments at major retailers through BitPay

One of the world’s largest point-of-sale providers has partnered with BitPay to allow U.S.-based merchants to accept crypto payments. Crypto payments are becoming increasingly popular as Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets continue to go mainstream. This has become the case for both crypto holders and non-crypto owners who are primarily interested in the concept of using cryptocurrencies for payments.
Cardano’s Alonzo hard fork was a success but real utility could be a while

After the market “sells the news” after the successful Cardano Alonzo hard fork, there is a slow realization that real utility could still be on the distant horizon for the network. Cardano (ADA) reached a major milestone in its roadmap on Sep. 13 as its blockchain successfully launched Plutus-powered smart...
Here Are Three Reasons Bitcoin Will Remain ‘Ultra-Volatile’ in the Foreseeable Future, According to Deutsche Bank Analyst

A senior economist at Deutsche Bank predicts Bitcoin (BTC) will remain “ultra-volatile” for the foreseeable future. Marion Laboure, who also works as a market strategist at the banking giant, says BTC could potentially become the 21st century gold down the road. At this point in time, Laboure says BTC’s high level of volatility keeps it from serving as an effective store of value, and she does not expect wild price swings to disappear any time soon for three reasons.
Majority of Institutional Investors Plan on Buying Crypto for the First Time Within a Year: Report

The majority of institutional investors intend to gain exposure to digital assets for the first time within the next year, according to a new survey. In data shared with City A.M., digital asset manager Nickel Digital says that more than six in 10 institutional investors and wealth managers from the US, the UK, France, Germany, and the UAE expect to test the crypto waters within a year’s time.
Roll Raises $10M to Expand Social Tokens Service for Creators

Roll, a New York-based social token infrastructure company, today announced it has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by IOSG Ventures. Other participants in the round include Animoca Brands, Alchemy, and Huobi Ventures, all joining existing Roll investors such as the CEO of Messari Ryan Selkis, former CTO of Coinbase Balaji Srinivasan, and Gary Vaynerchuk, the CEO of VaynerMedia, among others.
As Bitcoin Crashed On 'Ban' News, Many Chinese And Institutional Investors Used The Opportunity To Fill Their Coffers

The Chinese ban on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is being seen as a buying opportunity by many institutional and Chinese investors. What Happened: Digital asset investment products saw inflows of $95 million last week, bring the total inflows of the previous 6 weeks to $320 million, as per a blog by CoinShares, a digital asset investing firm.
Cardano Teams Up With Chainlink To Advance Development of Smart Contracts and DeFi Applications

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) is teaming up with Chainlink (LINK) to advance the development of smart contracts for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on Cardano. One goal of the collaboration is to help developers integrate real-world data, such as stock and crypto market price feeds, directly into Cardano (ADA) applications, according to a blog post by IOHK.
Morgan Stanley doubles exposure to Bitcoin through Grayscale shares

The investment firm has increased its shares of GBTC by more than 105% since April. Major U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley has more than doubled its shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust since April. According to a report from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, filed Sept. 27, the...
Ethereum Scientist Pleads Guilty, Bitcoin Leads Institutional Investments Again + More news

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Virgil Griffith, an Ethereum Foundation scientist, pleaded guilty to helping North Korea evade US sanctions just before he was to go to trial today, Bloomberg reported. Griffith is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18, it added.
Northern Data to obtain 33K ASIC miners through Bitfield acquisition

Northern Data believes the acquisition will position it as a leading mining firm globally. Blockchain and high performance computing firm Northern Data has announced it will acquire Bitcoin miner Bitfield. According to a Sept. 27 press release, all major shareholders signed a binding purchase agreement for the entire Bitfield enterprise...
COTI To Issue ‘Djed,’ the First Algorithmic Stablecoin on Cardano

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA) – one of the world’s largest blockchain platforms – revealed during the Cardano Summit that COTI will serve as the official issuer of a new stablecoin, based on the Djed stablecoin protocol, for the fast-growing Cardano ecosystem. The Djed stablecoin protocol is based...
Introducing ANY-Language Smart Contracts

Koinos is the first blockchain framework built on a microservice architecture. Within that architecture lies the first proto-blockchain architected to rely almost entirely on upgradeable upgradeable WASM smart contracts to describe system behaviors. Google’s Protocol Buffers (Protobuf) was always a potential solution that we were evaluating because of its high performance and fantastic language support. Koinos will now leverage Protobuf for serialization and take advantage of its fantastic language support to make Koinos even more accessible than it was before.
