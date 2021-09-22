Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says The Term Smart Contracts Needs To Be Changed
Smart contracts have been in the crypto space for quite a while now, most recently debuting on Cardano. With the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts have become even more important to the entire industry. This is because they are required to build the protocols on which these decentralized applications (DApps) run on. As they have grown in popularity, smart contracts platforms like Ethereum and Solana have recorded great success with them.cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0