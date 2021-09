The Evergrande crash scares the markets. It is still all to understand with what extent and with what intensity it will hit the real estate market and the others. In the world of economics, everything is strongly interconnected and a giant of this size crushed by a debt of 305 billion dollars can do a tremendous amount of damage. Also because the Chinese real estate market it is worth crazy figures: it has a much higher value than the American and European ones. Consequently, a systemic breakdown could have very serious effects. The nervousness about the bags was apparently short-lived because the immediately intervened Fed to calm the minds on the age-old question of tapering. In reality, paradoxically, what fell in value the most apart from the shares of having big clearly are collapsing day by day was Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO