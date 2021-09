Traders have yet to flip bearish on Ether price, but the recurrent drops below $3,000 increase the likelihood of a sentiment flip. Technical analysis is a controversial topic, but higher lows are commonly interpreted as a sign of strength. On Sept. 28, Ether (ETH) might be 30% below its May 12 high of $4,380, but the current $3,050 price is 78% higher than the six-month low of $1,700. To understand whether this is a “glass half full” situation, one must analyze how retail and pro traders are positioned according to derivatives markets.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO