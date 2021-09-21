CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court Denies Appeal of Founder Involved in Alleged $1,500,000,000 Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA court in Russia’s Tatarstan region has denied the appeal of the founder involved in the alleged $1.5 billion Bitcoin Ponzi scheme. According to Russian publication Inkazan, the Supreme Court of Tatarstan upheld the arrest in absentia of Marat Sabirov, the co-founder of Finiko, a company which the Bank of Russia put on its list as having signs of a pyramid scheme. The ruling proceeded without the physical presence of Sabirov in court.

