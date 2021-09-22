CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Dayton officer injured, suspect critical in shooting

By Josh Goad
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department provided an update after a police officer and suspect were injured in a shooting on Ingram Street in Dayton. Matt Carper, interim chief of the Dayton Police Department, said during a news conference that what started as a fraud call led to a senseless, violent attack on a police officer. The officer is stable and suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the suspect is now in critical condition.

fox8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crimes Bureau#Wdtn Com
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy