Upcoming Film ‘Lockdown’ to be Sold as Hybrid-NFT Before Release

 8 days ago

The movie is centered around a global pandemic and will be offered as a hybrid non-fungible (h-NFT) before it hits theaters. “Lockdown” is an upcoming thriller movie set during a pandemic is set to hit theaters in November 2021. The gist of the movie is that an actor played by Kevin Leslie enters an audition where he is forced to take part in a series of tests that determine the fate of others in the room. The movie co-stars Xander Berkely along with supporting performances from Anita Chui, John Savage, Alix Wilton Regan, and Pamela Nomvete.

