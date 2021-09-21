Upcoming Film ‘Lockdown’ to be Sold as Hybrid-NFT Before Release

1917 is truly a cinematic masterpiece. The story follows two soldiers during the height of World War I. Their mission is a simple one yet complicated. Lance Corporal Blake and Schofield must deliver an urgent message from the allies to their fellow battalion, before the German enemy attacks and obliterates them. They must journey through the treacherous path of no man’s land, and a war-ravaged town in France in order to reach their destination. The film is full of raw emotions and realistic visuals of World War I we have not seen before. It is different from typical Hollywood war films, which I think is what makes 1917 so special. The cinematography is done in a way that makes the whole film seem like it has been shot in one, long uninterrupted footage. It’s done to parallel real life and how reality is not perceived in many different angles and shots, but in one continuous loop, and point of view. The aim was for the audience to not pay attention to how the film was shot, but how the story develops in a span of one long day. When I first watched the movie I was so encapsulated by the story and the plot that the thought of cinematography did not even cross my mind until after watching the movie again. It truly is a masterpiece, and I am glad it won the Oscar for best cinematography, sound mixing, and visual effects. What’s even more interesting is that the director, Sam Mendes, wrote this story based on his grandfather’s experiences in World War I. Even the actors were chosen with such precision and care in order to make the film even more realistic. By choosing two relatively unknown actors to play this role, they fit among many ordinary and “unspecial” soldiers who died so valiantly for their country. Overall, this movie is a cinematic masterpiece and I highly recommend it to other cinephiles interested in a good watch.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO