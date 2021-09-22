CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tourism Solomons mourns the loss of CEO Josefa Tuamoto

By Harry Johnson
eturbonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnouncing the sad news, Tourism Solomons board chairman, Chris Hapa said the national tourist office team was devastated by the loss of their beloved ‘Boso’ who has been in the CEO role since joining the then Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau in 2013. Tourism Solomons CEO, Josefa ‘Jo’ Tuamoto who passed...

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Tourism Trinidad Limited announces CEO appointment

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD – Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) announce the appointment of Kurtis Rudd, a marketing veteran with over twenty-five (25) years of senior management experience, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective September 20, 2021. Kurtis Rudd brings extensive marketing, strategic communication and management expertise that will assist...
ECONOMY
eturbonews.com

ATB: No more lonely fights for African Tourism Survival

Africa is the continent with the highest number of independent nations. Many countries rely on the travel and tourism sector for foreign currency earnings. COVID-19 has forced the travel sectors in its knees. Today the African Tourism Board Chairman relates Africas wishlist for World Tourism Day to the world. A...
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

Living Tourism Pioneers Recognized for Their Contribution to the Industry

Seychelles launched its activities for the 2021 Tourism Festival on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27th by recognizing 10 pioneers for their contribution to the local tourism industry at a short ceremony held at the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA) at La Misère. Minister for Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde...
WORLD
The Independent

Sydney think tank says China less generous toward Pacific

China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday.Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.“There has been a consistent level of growing...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji Islands#Ceo#Tourism Solomons Ceo
eturbonews.com

Southern Africa flights now with United Airlines and Airlink

This codeshare will make it easy for our North American customers to reach the Okavango Delta, Chobe, the Kruger National Park and adjacent private game lodges, Cape Town, the Garden Route, Swakopmund and the Copperbelt, among others. United Airlines and Airlink announce commercial agreement to help customers explore Southern Africa.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Japan PM announces end to virus state of emergency

A coronavirus state of emergency targeting nightlife in Tokyo and other Japanese regions will end this week, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday, as cases nosedive nationwide. Nineteen regions, including greater Tokyo, economic hubs Osaka and Aichi, and tourist hotspots Kyoto and Okinawa are currently under the emergency that ends Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Sri Lanka: Losing GSP Trade Status Would ‘Be Like a Funeral For Us’

These are tense times in Sri Lanka. A European Union (EU) delegation arrived in the capital city of Colombo Monday to review what has become a source of additional stress for a nation already beleaguered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and reeling under Covid-19 related challenges. Trade privileges linked to the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) have recently come under scrutiny by the EU for human rights violations. This envoy comes at a key moment for Sri Lanka, which has been facing dipping foreign reserves leading to an alarming situation that Sri Lanka’s finance minister deemed a “dangerous foreign...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

World Tourism Day: 7 ways to be a respectful traveller as restrictions ease

Following the scrapping of PCR Covid tests for fully vaccinated people entering the UK (from non-red list countries, commencing on October 4) and President Joe Biden relaxing travel restrictions in the US, airlines and travel companies have reported a massive surge in bookings.Hordes of holidaymakers are getting ready to jet off on what may well be their first overseas trip in more than 18 months – good news for a travel industry hit hard by the pandemic.However, it’s important to remember no matter where you go or how much you’re spending on your long-awaited holiday, there are some essential dos...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Expedia Sees Impressive Growth for Jamaica

Senior executives at Expedia Inc., the largest online travel agency in the world and the biggest producer of tourism business for Jamaica, have assured Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and other senior officials that “their data clearly shows impressive room night and passenger growth with both metrics surpassing the same time in 2019.” They also noted that the United States of America remains the overall top search origin market for Jamaica.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

$5B conservation plan offers new approach, but faces hurdles

A pledge by nine grantmakers to give $5 billion to conservation efforts that address threats to biodiversity and to help curb climate change is taking a different approach than philanthropy has embraced in the past — one that may require those organizations to do things differently.The announcement made last week of what the grantmakers are calling the “Protecting Our Planet Challenge” was designed to help jump-start support for the global effort, dubbed 30x30, to protect 30% of the land and 30% of oceans by 2030, which 72 countries have already signed onto. It will be discussed as a possible global...
ENVIRONMENT
eturbonews.com

New travel patterns: Soaring travel expenses and unvaccinated travelers

Travel is becoming more expensive and more uncertain than ever, according to the latest research. Travel expenditure increased by a whopping $330 per trip due to COVID-19-related entry requirements. 58 percent of Americans that traveled abroad this summer were not vaccinated, according to the research. 47% of millennials refused to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ireland scraps red list and releases hotel quarantine ‘travel prisoners’ – could the UK do the same?

After Ireland suddenly abolished its red list and hotel quarantine scheme on Saturday evening, speculation is increasing that the UK might do the same.Ireland’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, advised the health minister, Stephen Donnelly, to end the requirement for people arriving from some countries to go into a quarantine hotel.Everyone currently in one of Ireland’s eight quarantine hotels was discharged immediately.Ireland’s Department of Health announced: “The Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system has been scaled down progressively over recent months as the designation of a large number of states has been revoked.“These revocations have been in line with the government’s...
WORLD
theloadstar.com

'Plan ahead', says Maersk, unveiling plans to skip ports as demand grows

Maersk says it expects to see “early signs of a pre-Chinese New Year rush in December”, and is advising customers to plan their supply chains “well ahead”. It also notes that inventory levels in Europe and the US are at their lowest on record and that, even when retail demand declines, “we will see cargo volumes continue to remain strong” as inventory levels are rebuilt.
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

Canary Island of La Palma now a disaster zone

A disaster zone declaration would allow the Spanish government to make millions of euros in state funds available to support emergency measures on La Palma, and island residents impacted by intense volcanic activity continues to devastate the island. Spanish Canary Islads’ La Palma island awaits potential toxic cloud from volcanic...
WORLD
The Independent

Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic

Qatar Airways announced on Monday that it suffered a more than $4 billion loss in revenues over the last year, as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for long-haul travel. The major loss, which the state-owned airline largely attributed to the grounding of its Airbus A380 and A330 wide-body jets, highlights the dramatic toll of the pandemic on the industry. Even so, the airline reported an increase in earnings to $1.6 billion before taxes and other costs compared to the previous year. The long-haul carrier based in the energy-rich Gulf Arab state of Qatar nonetheless praised its resilience in the face of the fast-spreading virus variants still racing around the globe, noting that its operational loss of $288 million stood at 7% less than the year before. The airline acknowledged receiving a $3 billion lifeline from the Qatari government as it struggled with virus restrictions. The other two biggest carriers in the region that depend on lucrative long-haul routes, Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, also posted significant losses over the past year.
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

American Airlines to codeshare with IndiGo on India flights

American Airlines is launching a new service between New York City and India’s capital Delhi next month, and between Seattle, WA and the city of Bengaluru early next year. India’s largest airline announces a codeshare agreement with American Airlines on domestic routes. Code-sharing allows an airline to sell seats on...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Tanzania Tour Operators’ New Marketing to Attract Tourist Dollars

The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) observed World Tourism Day by calling on players in the entire tourism value chain to be proactive in its painstaking efforts to see that nobody is left behind as the industry begins to rebound. TATO has been working around the clock to devise...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

India State Now Puts Focus on Resilient Tourism

Odisha Tourism yesterday organized a “Tourism for Inclusive Growth – Reflections & Way Forward” webinar jointly with FICCI, as part of World Tourism Day 2021 celebrations. The message from the Odisha Chief Minister highlighted the need for community-driven tourism. Odisha presents an untapped reservoir of niche tourism experiences. As travel...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy