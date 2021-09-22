Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay $1.5Mil In Nicole Young's Attorneys Fees: Report
There is another curve in the twists and turns of Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's divorce. The couple was married for over two decades and last year, they decided that it was time to end the relationship. Nicole accused her superstar husband of physical and emotional abuse, allegations that Dre has adamantly denied, and she has also sought $2 million per month in alimony as well as compensation for her legal fees.www.hotnewhiphop.com
