CIA Director 'Fuming' After Havana Syndrome Strikes Team Member In India

The president of Mexico (AMLO) has spent the past few years going after the bourgeoise establishment that includes a large part of the scientific, professional, and entrepreneurial classes. His wife and several members of a close circle form part of an anti-establishment academic circle, that revolves around the Philosophy ("Filosofia y Letras"), Political Science, and Law faculties in the University of Mexico. These faculties have historically been incredibly active in politics, but for the most part represented opposition ideologies until the government flipped in 2016 and now there is a direct link between government and the group of opposition academics. SUPER Important to note that all of these faculties value humanities, and hold a particularly romantic view of Latin American history with very favorable views of the Cuban revolution. They do not see hard science as valuable in the building and development of a society, and have most recently aligned with far left governments in Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, and other places.

