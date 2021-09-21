CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

CIA Director 'Fuming' After Havana Syndrome Strikes Team Member In India

slashdot.org
 7 days ago

These seem to be the result of multiple ultrasonic devices all installed in the same room and setting up resonances. Of course they were informed of this years ago, but being spooks they'll always default to the assumption that they're under attack by some evil foreign power rather than their own equipment.

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.S. intelligence officer traveling with CIA chief in India reported "Havana Syndrome" symptoms

Washington — An intelligence officer traveling with CIA Director William Burns in India this month reported symptoms consistent with "Havana Syndrome" and sought immediate medical care, according to two people familiar with the matter. It is the second case known to have occurred during a senior U.S. official's travel overseas, and the latest of dozens of new incidents reported this year alone.
WORLD
BBC

CIA 'removes Vienna boss' over Havana syndrome outbreak

The CIA has reportedly removed its station chief in Vienna for not responding appropriately to an outbreak of the mysterious Havana syndrome. Dozens of US personnel in the Austrian capital and their children have reported symptoms of the syndrome, according to the Washington Post. The condition first emerged at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havana Syndrome#Cia Director#Cia#Usa#Ultrasonic#Spectrum
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Pentagon asks service members to come forward with reports of ‘Havana Syndrome’

A memo sent on Thursday by the Department of Defence indicates that the agency is taking its broadest look yet at the so-called “Havana Syndrome,” or an unexplained medical phenomenon that has been reported by more than 100 US diplomatic staffers around the world.The memo, signed by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, encourages US service members, DoD employees, and federal contractors to report instances of “sudden and troubling sensory events” that are followed by “symptoms such as headaches, pain, nausea, or disequilibrium”.“If you believe you have experienced a sensory event with the new onset of such symptoms, immediately remove yourself, coworkers,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

CIA agent is struck down with Havana syndrome during trip to India WITH 'fuming' boss William Burns: Agency fears hit was 'a direct message' and aggressor had insider knowledge of director's schedule

A CIA agent fell ill with suspected Havana syndrome while on a work trip to India with agency director William Burns. The unidentified officer needed medical attention after the incident earlier this month. They reported symptoms associated with the unexplained syndrome, which include headaches, pain, nausea or vertigo brought on by sounds, pressure or heat.
HEALTH
Telegraph

CIA chief in Vienna recalled after children targeted by mysterious ‘Havana Syndrome’

The CIA has removed the chief of its station in Vienna after he was criticised over his response to reports of "Havana syndrome" incidents at the US Embassy. It indicated how seriously the agency is taking the phenomenon in which US officials around the world have suffered a mysterious set of ailments including migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
industryglobalnews24.com

India reports its first case of Havana Syndrome

A CIA officer reported the symptoms, he experienced during his trip to India. A CIA officer reported symptoms similar to Havana syndrome during his visit to New Delhi. This is the first Havana syndrome case reported in India. The officer was a part of William Burns, CIA director’s delegation and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Another CIA agent develops 'Havana syndrome' symptoms

A CIA officer who recently traveled to India received medical attention after an unexplained incident triggered symptoms consistent with 'Havana syndrome,' The New York Times reported Sept. 20. People believed to have the condition report hearing a loud sound and pressure in their heads before experiencing dizziness, unsteady gait and...
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Mystery Havana Syndrome Hit CIA Officer in Serbia

The CIA evacuated an intelligence officer from Serbia who was afflicted with Havana syndrome in recent weeks, The Wall Street Journal reports. The cocktail of symptoms, the root cause of which remains unexplained, includes persistent dizziness, memory loss, and others consistent with a neurological disease or injury. The CIA officer in the Balkans is the latest in a widening series of attacks on American diplomatic personnel. Officials suspect the attacks arise from microwaves or another type of energy beam. Other incidences of Havana syndrome have been documented in the U.S., in Vietnam, and in India, and in the illness’ namesake city of Havana, where more than two dozen were sickened at the U.S. Embassy in 2016.
MILITARY
slashdot.org

Report: In 2017 America's CIA Plotted to Kidnap Julian Assange From Ecuador

"In 2017, as Julian Assange began his fifth year holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London, the CIA plotted to kidnap the WikiLeaks founder," reports Yahoo News, "spurring heated debate among Trump administration officials over the legality and practicality of such an operation." The report is based on conversations with...
U.S. POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
News On 6

North Korea Test Fires More Missiles, South Korea Answers With Weapons Tests Of Its Own

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast on Wednesday afternoon, two days after claiming to have tested a new long-range cruise missile in a resumption of its weapons displays after a six-month lull. South Korea responded to the latest provocation with landmark weapons tests of its own just hours later, ratcheting up tension on the nuclear-armed Korean Peninsula where thousands of American troops are based.
MILITARY
slashdot.org

What Happened When Germany Tried to Fight Online Hate Speech?

However, regulation and legislation such as this also has the potential to chill free speech. Here are the two tweets, over which they permanently blocked President Donald Trump:. “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long...
POLITICS
The Independent

'Neglected danger': Nukes not in forefront in speeches at UN

It was the Marshall Islands turn to speak, and the president wanted to remind world leaders of a cause the United Nations has espoused since its founding.“No effort should be spared," President David Kabua told the U.N. General Assembly this month, "to move towards a world free of nuclear weapons and nuclear risk." It might seem like a must-discuss topic in countries' big speeches at the annual meeting of presidents, prime ministers and other top officials — perhaps especially in a year when a historic nuclear weapons ban treaty take effect, though without participation from nuclear-armed nations....
WORLD
slashdot.org

Prosecutors in Mexico Seeking Arrest Warrants For More Than 30 Scientists

The president of Mexico (AMLO) has spent the past few years going after the bourgeoise establishment that includes a large part of the scientific, professional, and entrepreneurial classes. His wife and several members of a close circle form part of an anti-establishment academic circle, that revolves around the Philosophy ("Filosofia y Letras"), Political Science, and Law faculties in the University of Mexico. These faculties have historically been incredibly active in politics, but for the most part represented opposition ideologies until the government flipped in 2016 and now there is a direct link between government and the group of opposition academics. SUPER Important to note that all of these faculties value humanities, and hold a particularly romantic view of Latin American history with very favorable views of the Cuban revolution. They do not see hard science as valuable in the building and development of a society, and have most recently aligned with far left governments in Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, and other places.
POLITICS
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy