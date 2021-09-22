Hispanic Heritage Month: Berklee College of Music program increases awareness for Latin music

John Quiñones, host of the ABC television show, What Would You Do?, came to campus on Friday, September 17, to help commence Latine Heritage Month at Trinity College. Members of the Trinity community gathered in Mather Hall’s Washington Room to learn about Quiñones’s personal and professional journey and how he ultimately used education as a tool to build his legacy as a Latino. But first, he had to break many barriers on his way to becoming the first Latino correspondent at ABC News.

