Fayetteville, NC

J. Cole Drops “Heaven’s EP” Video On Eve Of ‘The Off-Season’ Tour With 21 Savage & Morray

By Datwon Thomas
Vibe
Vibe
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5FB1_0c3wYrLA00

The Fayetteville, North Carolina legend, J. Cole, has released a surprise single and video of his new track, “Heaven’s EP” for his fans to enjoy.

In support of his sixth solo album, The Off-Season—which dropped earlier this year— and right before he embarks on his 20-date national tour, Cole is taking two of music’s hottest artists out on the road with him: Atlanta’s 21 Savage and fellow Fayetteville native rapper/singer, Morray.

Judging from the newest track and visuals, Cole is deep in thought about how his fame is weighty and family is more important than anything else. In closer examination, Cole’s musings aren’t all that different from Drake’s (whose Certified Lover Boy “Pipe Down” beat is what Cole used for this particular song), just from the other side of the same coin.

Where Cole waxes poetic about a family man with thoughts on fame…Drake expresses the same from the single man’s point of view with a son to raise and crew to support. It’s family with levels to stress and creativity and competition all mixed in. These revelations are all needed and welcomed, as “Heaven’s EP” visually captures Cole’s bars how he most probably sees the words when he rhymes. Follow that again.

As we patiently wait for K.Dot to cap off this incredible 2021 (yes, it is incredible that the main guys of “good hip-hop” quality have all presented projects this year), we are looking for Compton’s King to offer his new family man views on life through the liberty of lyrics. Just know that J. Cole, though, is nothing to sneeze at as these lines of fire are meant to burn your soul slow like ether and the Off-Season Tour logo.

Fayetteville, NC
