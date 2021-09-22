Aizahanique Mayo Commits To Marquette Women’s Basketball

We’re getting closer and closer to the fall signing period for the Class of 2022, and as such, we’re going to see more and more commitments popping up all over the place. On Tuesday, it was Marquette women’s basketball’s turn to add a commitment. At a ceremony at her high school, Aizahanique Mayo announced that she was committing to play for Megan Duffy and the Golden Eagles. From the hat selection in front of her, it would appear that Mayo selected Marquette over the University of Houston.