Concept: Singapore has begun testing two autonomous robots to patrol public spaces and prevent bad social behavior as part of its ongoing attempt to expand its surveillance arsenal. The robots, known as Xavier, will weave their way among the crowds in Toa Payoh Central for three weeks starting on September 5 to identify undesirable social behaviors like flouting COVID-19 safety measures (not wearing masks), smoking in forbidden locations, and incorrect bicycle parking. It is a joint project that involves five public agencies, namely HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency), National Environment Agency, Land Transport Authority, Singapore Food Agency, and Housing & Development Board.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO