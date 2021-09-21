UPDATE: KPD releases more photos of Kerrville IHOP armed robbery suspect, vehicle and updated description
UPDATE: The Kerrville Police Department released more photos of the Kerrville IHOP robbery suspect and vehicle Tuesday afternoon and an updated description. White male, about 5’10” to 6’, about 200 lbs, wearing a maroon Ping brand Texas A&M quarter-zip pullover with white trim, a grey hoodie, sunglasses and mask, and dark pants. The shoes the suspect is wearing are athletic shoes that transition from a white or very light grey at the toe to very dark grey or black at the heel according to the Kerrville Police Department.jambroadcasting.com
