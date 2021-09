ORANGE, Texas — A Lake Charles woman is behind bars Friday on drug possession charges after the passenger in her truck was found dead in his seat. Police were sent to the Studio 6 motel in the 2500 block of Highway 62 North just before 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an "unresponsive" man according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

ORANGE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO