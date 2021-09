It was perhaps the least conventional three-set sweep a team can have. But at the end of the day, a win is a win. Plainview was hardly at its best on Tuesday night in the Dog House. Some of that was due to Idalou mixing up the strategy against the Lady Bulldogs. Whenever the home team thought they had things figured out, the Lady Cats added a new wrinkle that sent Plainview into a bit of a spiral.