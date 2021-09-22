Northwest Wichita standoff ends peacefully

Police were involved in a standoff with a person in a northwest Wichita home late Tuesday afternoon, and it ended peacefully almost three hours later with no serious injuries. Officers were called to a home near Central and Clara around 4:30 p.m. with a report of a suspicious person with a weapon and shots fired at a home. Someone locked himself inside the home and refused to come out, and a SWAT team with negotiators was sent to the area.