CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ filmmakers refine a hit Broadway musical

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Millions of people will get a chance to know the shy teenager Evan Hansen this month, but Ben Platt is waving farewell. The actor and singer who originated the role of the teen in 2015 and led the stage musical “Dear Evan Hansen” to its world debut in Washington, D.C., before taking Evan off-Broadway and then to Broadway is now unveiling the character on film. He says it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to get back in and “say one final goodbye.” “Dear Evan Hansen” centers on the awkward Evan who inadvertently becomes a social media sensation, with disastrous consequences. The movie is not a filmed version of the stage musical but a full cinematic rethinking.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Ben Platt in Final Trailer for Big Screen Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'

"A lot of people feel like us… people that you wouldn't think." Universal has debuted a second official trailer for the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, a Tony-award winning musical that was a major success on Broadway, after first premiering in 2015. After a successful premiere last week at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival with mostly positive reviews, they're giving this one final push before it hits theaters. The story follows an anxious, isolated high school senior aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the "social media age" following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Ben Platt returns from the original stage musical to star as Evan Hansen, joined by Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and DeMarius Copes. Featuring all the Grammy winning songs from the stage show: the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever," and "Words Fail." This looks like a very emotional, uplifting story about loneliness.
MOVIES
oscars.org

Bringing ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ to the Screen

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Stephen Chbosky dreamt of writing books and making movies, but, he recalls, “there were no people around me doing it.” Pittsburgh wasn’t known as a gateway to Hollywood—that is, with the exception of George A. Romero. “He was a huge hero of mine,” Stephen says. “I loved Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead.” Horror films aside, Stephen grew up on coming-of-age stories like Dead Poets Society, The Breakfast Club, Harold and Maude, The Graduate and Stand by Me. All of which makes his eventual career seem almost destined.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Cancel culture works fast these days. Properties that were once considered beacons of art a few years ago are now being questioned for their representations and motives. One such project is the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Critics and audiences have questioned whether or not this material has aged well.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
shondaland.com

Amandla Stenberg Tackles Grief, Isolation, and Music in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

People just want to belong. Sometimes they’ll do anything to feel like they fit in, especially when they are young or on the verge of breaking. “I wish that everything was different. I wish that I was part of … something. I wish that anything I said … mattered to anyone,” a letter in the beginning of the new film Dear Evan Hansen reads. The most interesting part of the missive is that it’s believable. We all want to feel seen, feel heard, and — more deeply — feel known.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Hits Wrong Notes as ‘Shang-Chi’ Stays No. 1

“Dear Evan Hansen,” the Universal Pictures adaptation of the smash Broadway musical, didn’t strike a chord with moviegoers. Marred by negative reviews and COVID-19 concerns, the film fell short of expectations and collected a muted $7.5 million from 3,365 North American theaters in its debut. Industry experts predicted the movie musical would make at least $10 million between Friday and Sunday.
MOVIES
Loyola Phoenix

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is an Unwatchable ‘Requiem’

2021 is the year of movie musicals. The joyous “In the Heights” kicked off the resurgence in June followed by “Annette” and “Cinderella.” Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” are slated to release this winter. Amid this genre revival, a film...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Dear Evan Hansen writer hits out at "cruel" Ben Platt criticism

Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson has hit back at those who have reacted cruelly to Ben Platt's casting in the emotional teen drama. Ahead of the movie's release in October , the writer – who wrote the book behind the original Broadway musical, before adapting the show for the big screen – claimed that it's "totally fine" to not be a fan of the film, or think that Platt, 27, is too old to have played the titular high school student, even.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Platt
arcamax.com

'Dear Evan Hansen' review: A Broadway hit misses on screen. Tony winner Ben Platt's age? It's not the real problem

So much storytelling in popular culture, musical theater included, relies on the narrative usefulness and emotional exploitation of the delayed secret. And “Dear Evan Hansen” would be nothing without it. At his therapist’s urging, high school senior Evan, dealing with social anxiety disorder and a harsh self-image, writes letters of...
MOVIES
Davis Enterprise

‘Dear Evan Hansen’: A letter to remember

Starring: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Nik Dodani, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan. Rating: PG-13, for dramatic intensity and fleeting profanity. Available via: Movie theaters. Heartfelt musical explores social awkwardness. Well, this is an emotional hurricane. The Broadway production of “Dear Evan Hansen” won six of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Ap Entertainment
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Dear Evan Hansen' musical makes shaky shift from stage to screen

Everyone complaining that Ben Platt is too old for "Dear Evan Hansen" is missing what's really wrong, which is that the movie wouldn't work no matter who starred in it. Platt's stage performance was incredibly moving (I saw it Off-Broadway, before it transferred to Broadway) and he repeats it here as a high schooler with severe anxiety and depression whose therapist told him to write affirming letters to himself. One letter ends up in the hands of a troubled classmate who dies and everyone thinks the classmate wrote the inspiring letter to Evan. But the title character goes along with the charade, never dreaming the letter will become a viral affirmation for people who feel different or that it will launch an uneasy relationship with the dead boy's parents (Amy Adams and Danny Pino) and sister (Kaitlyn Dever).
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind the On-Set Recording of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’s Musical Numbers

Michael Koff, production sound mixer on the motion picture adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, is the guest in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen. Featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film starring Ben Platt, who reprises his Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning performance as teenager Evan Hanson. The cast also includes Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Never and Amandla Stenberg. Koff notes that attention to detail when recording the songs “started from the top down” with director Stephen Chbosky stressing “sound is just as important” as the images. “Everybody knew, and everybody was on board, with what we were doing with trying to record live vocals,” he says. “When it came to ‘Waving Through a Window,’ it was just me, playback and a pianist, and the set was just dead. And it sounds like Ben is singing a cappella … It was beautiful.”
MOVIES
Tri-City Herald

Mr. Movie | Make an exception for musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Evan Hansen tells a lie. And it’s a doozy. His big lie is so very like what a socially anxious, very nervous and totally unsure of his place in the universe, high school-aged boy might make up. To Hansen, anything is better than being nothing. The “anything” includes telling a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Newnan Times-Herald

Dear Evan Hansen: Leaden musical adaptation obscures message

“Dear Evan Hansen” might be the first low-energy cinematic adaptation of an award-winning Broadway musical. Everything about the film is drab, sullen, and lacking in the spectacle that one would expect from the genre. There’s not even a show-stopper moment. The film is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning stage...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

2021 Broadway fall season preview of musicals: Will these 6 shows (including ‘Six’!) be Tonys contenders in 2022?

Broadway performances all over the New York theater district are starting back up again after a year and a half of COVID-19 pandemic closures. There are currently six musical productions (four new, two revivals) set to open this fall. Could we see any of them contend at next year’s Tony Awards? Let’s take a look at the plot of each musical as well as some of the awards history of their creators, actors, and creative teams, plus the opening and closing dates (where applicable). SEETony Awards history: Black winners from pioneer Juanita Hall to record-breaker Audra McDonald “Six” (previews begin September 17;...
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

Will ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ stage a box office shakedown or swim with the fishes?

The highly anticipated “The Sopranos” movie prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” makes its grand debut on Friday, both in theaters and on HBO Max. Director Alan Taylor and screenwriters David Chase and Lawrence Konner return to the mafia world of Newark, New Jersey to tell the story of Tony Soprano’s upbringing in the ’60s and ’70s. This time around, Tony is played by Michael Gandolfini, real-life son of James Gandolfini, who died in 2013. “The Sopranos” aired on HBO between 1999 and 2007 and won a total of 21 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series twice (2004 and 2007). Will...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy