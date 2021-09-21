How Kansas football is moving forward in the aftermath of Velton Gardner’s departure

LAWRENCE — The move came without much fanfare Monday, and likely didn’t come as much of a surprise. Devin Neal had earned a place with Kansas' football program ahead of its season opener this fall, even though he hadn't carried the ball yet in a college game. Neal had showcased enough to remain in the conversation to receive more opportunities, even though his chances didn't come often at times during the Jayhawks first few games. The reaction to the freshman getting his first carry in Kansas’ first game in 2021, and his first touchdown in the second, appeared to be a celebration of expectations met rather than shocked exuberance.

KANSAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO