Hispanic Heritage Month: Berklee College of Music program increases awareness for Latin music

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2014, Berklee College of Music formally launched Berklee Latino to elevate the education, awareness and appreciation of Latin music and its cultural impact on the world. Internationally renowned musicians travel from all over the world to Boston to perform with a carefully curated group of musicians from the school. It's part of the college's Latino program, led by four-time Grammy winner Oscar Stagnaro.

