Rivian details membership program for electric trucks' charging access, connectivity

A brand new automaker called Rivian is releasing its first models, the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, in 2022. This begs the question, how do you charge a Rivian? When a new electric car company enters the market, it isn’t like the old days when any standard vehicle could fill up at a gas station. Electric cars need chargers, a lot of them. As seen with Tesla already, a common approach is to fill public parking lots near malls or large businesses as well as rest areas with charging stations. The charging stations can be standard or like Tesla’s SuperCharger stations, which means they charge more quickly for those who need to get moving again.

