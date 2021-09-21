Rivian details membership program for electric trucks' charging access, connectivity
As it begins customer deliveries of the R1T electric pickup truck, Rivian has revealed more details of its subscription program for charging and other ownership perks. Per the company's website, the Rivian Membership includes unlimited LTE connectivity access, as well as unlimited free charging, including DC fast-charging on what the company calls the Rivian Adventure Network, and Level 2 AC charging at stations dubbed Waypoints.www.greencarreports.com
Comments / 0