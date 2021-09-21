CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian details membership program for electric trucks' charging access, connectivity

By Stephen Edelstein
Green Car Reports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it begins customer deliveries of the R1T electric pickup truck, Rivian has revealed more details of its subscription program for charging and other ownership perks. Per the company's website, the Rivian Membership includes unlimited LTE connectivity access, as well as unlimited free charging, including DC fast-charging on what the company calls the Rivian Adventure Network, and Level 2 AC charging at stations dubbed Waypoints.

www.greencarreports.com

TechRadar

Rivian R1T electric truck beats Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck

The very first customer-bound Rivian R1T electric pickup truck recently left the automaker's factory in Normal, IL. To mark the occasion, company CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted celebratory images from the factory floor. While it's still unclear how quickly the company will be able to ramp up building the pre-ordered trucks...
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Electric Truck Tackle The Trans-America Trail

If driving two Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks all the way from Patagonia to Los Angeles wasn't enough – that's 13,000 miles in very difficult conditions, by the way – Rivian essentially did it all over again in the States. As you may have heard, the electric truck maker headed...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
#Electric Cars#Gm#Lte#Dc#Adventure Extraction#Charge Assurance#Rivian Membership#Ultium Ev#Honda#Mercedes#Eqs#Chevy#Vw#Lg#American
cbtnews.com

First electric pickup truck rolls off Rivian assembly line

On Tuesday, Rivian achieved a monumental milestone for the electrified auto market by becoming the first carmaker to produce a sale-able mass-market EV pickup truck. The company produced the first Rivian R1T pickup intended for a customer at its manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted, “After months of building pre-production vehicles, […]
CARS
Green Car Reports

With Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis’ battery venture for Europe more than doubles

Mercedes-Benz announced Friday that it plans to join Automotive Cells Company (ACC), the venture between Stellantis and TotalEnergies, creating “a European battery champion for electric vehicles.”. With the new stakeholder, ACC will aim for a 120-gigawatt-hour annual capacity, more than doubling the previous target, and boosting the venture to more...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
news-graphic.com

Rivian Builds First Electric Pickup Truck; Ford Close Behind

When a new automaker produces its first car for a paying customer, it's understandable that the company's founder and CEO would be proud enough to Tweet about it. But for Rivian leader RJ Scaringe, a simple Tweet was not enough. That's why he got behind the wheel and drove the first retail unit R1T all-electric pickup truck out of the assembly plant.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

How Do You Charge a Rivian R1T or R1S EV?

A brand new automaker called Rivian is releasing its first models, the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, in 2022. This begs the question, how do you charge a Rivian? When a new electric car company enters the market, it isn’t like the old days when any standard vehicle could fill up at a gas station. Electric cars need chargers, a lot of them. As seen with Tesla already, a common approach is to fill public parking lots near malls or large businesses as well as rest areas with charging stations. The charging stations can be standard or like Tesla’s SuperCharger stations, which means they charge more quickly for those who need to get moving again.
CARS
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: EV truck startup Rivian launches production in Normal

After months of delays, fine-tuning and test runs, Rivian’s first production electric truck rolled off the line and into a customer’s hands Tuesday, launching a new era of automobile manufacturing in Illinois. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe marked the moment with a Twitter post Tuesday as workers cheered and a blue...
NORMAL, IL
Tree Hugger

Rivian's R1T Is First Electric Truck to Go Into Production

Ford, Tesla, and General Motors all announced plans to introduce electric pickup trucks, but now one automaker has actually done it: Electric vehicle startup Rivian has officially beat its rivals by being the first to start production of an electric pickup. Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe recently tweeted that...
BUSINESS
wardsauto.com

Rivian Launches Production of Battery-Electric Pickup

Rivian founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe puts sales of the company’s battery-electric R1T pickup in motion, driving the first series production unit off the assembly line in Normal, IL. “Our team’s collective efforts have made this moment possible,” Scaringe says Tuesday in a tweet accompanied by pictures of the event....
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Rivian Shows Its off-Roading Capability by Proving Electric Trucks Can Wade Through Deep Water

Electric trucks seem to be the future, and many automakers are racing to make their own electric trucks. Unlike many other automakers, however, Rivian is a relatively brand-new automaker that will be making an electric truck as one of its very first cars. Here’s a look at the Rivian R1T and how, despite being an EV, it can do all the things that a regular truck can do.
CARS
Benzinga

Rivian For The Win: Electric Vehicle Maker Targets $8B IPO Windfall

Electric vehicle maker Rivian, which is backed by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Ford (NYSE: F), and T. Rowe Price, is looking to raise between $5 billion and $8 billion in an initial public offering, Reuters is reporting. The company filed last month confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an...
BUSINESS
Green Car Reports

2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid pricing undercuts Toyota RAV4 Prime

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid doesn't match up to the Toyota RAV4 Prime in electric range or gas mileage, but it does undercut the Toyota in price. First spotted by CarsDirect, the Tucson Plug-In Hybrid will start at $35,975 (including a mandatory $1,225 destination charge) for the base SEL trim level. The fancier Limited trim level will start at $43,775.
CARS
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
Green Car Reports

EV tax credit boost: At up to $12,500, here’s how the two versions compare

An expansion of the EV tax credit, which has seen bipartisan support before, has been on President Biden’s CO2-cutting tasklist since before he was elected. Now, as part of a massive $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending bill, the credit faces an uncertain future. The expanded credit, earlier in the year seen...
ECONOMY
thedigestonline.com

A Detailed Guide To Understand The Future Of Electric Vehicle Charging

If You’re Considering An Electric Car, It’s Worth Considering All The Factors Around It. Most people are used to fueling their cars with regular gasoline. When it comes to electric vehicles, it can be a little confusing as to how one goes about charging them. Is it as simple as charging your phone or laptop, where you simply plug it in? The answer is yes, actually! With new developments in technology constantly coming through, charging your car is really that easy.
CARS

