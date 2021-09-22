CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bachelorette spoilers: Promo hypes Clayton, Michelle Young’s guys

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new season of The Bachelorette is poised to premiere on ABC next week; why not get an advance look at Michelle Young’s guys?. In the video below, you can get a small preview of some of the men coming on board this season, and there’s one who stands out amidst the pack! You may have heard the news already that Clayton Echard is supposedly going to be the next star of The Bachelor, and that filming on his season has already begun. You can briefly see Clayton in this preview meeting Michelle; no matter how far he goes, clearly he’s got enough of a story that viewers are going to get behind him as a lead. The producers are taking a big risk picking him before viewers even see him on-screen.

