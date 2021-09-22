University of Miami students and faculty required to take flu vaccine as part of UM’s COVID-19 response
Since 2010, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that influenza, commonly known as the flu, has caused between 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 to 61,000 deaths annually. In an effort to combat the spread of the virus during the upcoming flu season, as well as a part of the official COVID-19 response, the University of Miami (UM) requires students, faculty and staff on all campuses to take the flu vaccine or show proof of medical or religious exemption.www.themiamihurricane.com
