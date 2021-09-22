Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Ciales, Corozal, Jayuya, Morovis, Orocovis, Utuado by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 23:56:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 00:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Ciales; Corozal; Jayuya; Morovis; Orocovis; Utuado THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR ADJUNTAS, CIALES, COROZAL, JAYUYA, MOROVIS, OROCOVIS AND UTUADO The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Rio Limon has also subsided below 15 feet, which is its flood stage. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0