CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Ciales, Corozal, Jayuya, Morovis, Orocovis, Utuado by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 23:56:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 00:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Ciales; Corozal; Jayuya; Morovis; Orocovis; Utuado THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR ADJUNTAS, CIALES, COROZAL, JAYUYA, MOROVIS, OROCOVIS AND UTUADO The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Rio Limon has also subsided below 15 feet, which is its flood stage. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Moca, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 15:34:00 Expires: 2021-09-28 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lares; Moca; San Sebastian; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lares in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 234 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding as well as mudslides in areas of steep terrain.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Moca, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:35:00 Expires: 2021-09-28 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lares; Moca; San Sebastian; Utuado THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR LARES, MOCA, SAN SEBASTIAN AND UTUADO Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Love A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Love County through 700 PM CDT At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southwest of Burneyville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marietta, Thackerville, Leon, Rubottom, Burneyville and southern Lake Murray. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 2 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LOVE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Comanche A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Comanche County through 600 PM CDT At 534 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cache, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northwestern Lawton, Cache, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Fort Sill, Meers, Lake Lawtonka, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Mount Scott, Doris Campground and The Visitor Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Adjuntas#Ciales#Corozal#Orocovis#Jayuya#Utuado
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Llano by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Llano A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Llano and northwestern Burnet Counties through 715 PM CDT At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Valley Spring, or 8 miles west of Llano, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burnet, Kingsland, Llano, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Buchanan Lake Village, Inks Lake State Park, Lone Grove, Bluffton, Valley Spring, Baby Head, Stolz, Tow and Longhorn Cavern State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LLANO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spotsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Spotsylvania, or 14 miles southwest of Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Gatewood, Logan, Partlow, Brokenburg, Glenora, Post Oak, Thornburg, Snell and Alsop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Love Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Love County through 630 PM CDT At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Lake Murray to near Leon to 9 miles southwest of Rubottom. Movement was south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marietta, Thackerville, Leon, Burneyville and southeastern Lake Murray. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 2 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOVE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Archer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Archer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Archer County through 630 PM CDT At 555 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Lake Kickapoo to 4 miles northwest of Olney. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Archer City, Holliday and Lake Kickapoo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY At 635 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm with a history of producing large hail was located near Troy, or 10 miles east of Charlottesville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Campbell, Boyd Tavern, Keswick, Cismont and Cobham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY At 623 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm with a history of producing gusty winds and large hail was located 7 miles east of Charlottesville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained spotters. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Campbell, Westmoreland, Hollymead, Cobham, Cismont, Boyd Tavern, Keswick, Stony Point and Carrsbrook. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coryell; Hamilton; Lampasas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Hamilton, northwestern Coryell and northeastern Lampasas Counties through 600 PM CDT At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Evant, or 16 miles south of Hamilton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gatesville, Hamilton and Evant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, City of Charlottesville by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; City of Charlottesville A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY AND THE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE At 717 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Charlottesville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charlottesville, Campbell, Westmoreland, Ivy, Cismont, Newcomb Hall, Boyd Tavern, Monticello, Keswick, Flordon, Carrsbrook, Shadwell, Barracks, Overton and Scott Stadium. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY At 734 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Charlottesville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Overton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Jefferson, Love by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Love Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jefferson, Love and southeastern Carter Counties through 600 PM CDT At 531 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Murray to 4 miles east of Rubottom to 4 miles northeast of Nocona. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marietta, Leon, Overbrook, Rubottom, Lake Murray, Burneyville, Courtney and Petersburg. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 12 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Caroline County through 730 PM EDT At 653 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Spotsylvania, or 14 miles northeast of Mineral, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ladysmith, Chilesburg, Golansville, Nancy Wrights Corner, Cedar Fork, Ruther Glen and Cedon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spotsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Spotsylvania, or 13 miles northeast of Mineral, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Spotsylvania, Gatewood, Partlow, Brokenburg, Glenora, Post Oak, Thornburg and Snell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Spotsylvania THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spotsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY At 653 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Spotsylvania, or 15 miles northeast of Mineral, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Thornburg, Gatewood, Partlow, Brokenburg and Snell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY At 623 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm with a history of producing gusty winds and large hail was located 7 miles east of Charlottesville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained spotters. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Campbell, Westmoreland, Hollymead, Cobham, Cismont, Boyd Tavern, Keswick, Stony Point and Carrsbrook. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Morovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:22:00 Expires: 2021-09-28 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Corozal; Morovis THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COROZAL AND MOROVIS Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy