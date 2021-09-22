Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Ciales, Corozal, Jayuya, Morovis, Orocovis, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Love Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Love County through 630 PM CDT At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Lake Murray to near Leon to 9 miles southwest of Rubottom. Movement was south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marietta, Thackerville, Leon, Burneyville and southeastern Lake Murray. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 2 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

LOVE COUNTY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO