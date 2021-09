Three first-half touchdowns spurred the Inman Bulldogs to a 26-0 victory over the Henry County Patriots in a middle school football game played on Thursday at Barton Field. The Bulldogs benefitted from five Patriot turnovers in improving to 2-2 on the season. The Bulldogs will complete their regular season on the road with games at Martin next Thursday and on Sept. 30 at Union City. Those games will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Henry County slips to 2-3 on the season. The Patriots are off next week before playing host to Martin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Barton Field. The Patriots tried to surprise the Bulldogs early in the first quarter by attempting a pass from a punting formation but the throw fell incomplete giving Inman good field position at the Patriots’ 21-yard line with 5:20 left in the opening period. Inman drove in to score on a 1-yard run by quarterback Ayden Spellings. The 2-point conversion try failed but Inman led 6-0. The Patriots started a nice drive but it ended at the Bulldogs’44-yard line when Inman’s Diezel Ward intercepted a pass. Early in the second quarter, the Bulldogs completed a drive for a touchdown when Spelling threw seven yards to Turner McSwain. Spellings ran for the 2-point conversion to put Inman up 14-0. Inman recovered an onside kick to set up the Bulldogs’ third touchdown. Spellings connected with McSwain on a 15-yard scoring throw after McSwain had gotten behind the Patriots’ defense. The conversion attempt failed to leave Inman with a 20-0 lead. Henry County mounted its most promising drive of the game to end the first half. The Patriots mixed passes with runs to advance to the Bulldogs’ 3-yard line with 14 seconds left in the second period. Inman stuffed a run and the half ran out with the Bulldogs leading 20-0. Inman got the ball first in the third quarter and moved in for its final touchdown when Jacob Fishinghawk gallopped 41 yards for a touchdown. The conversion attempt was no good to leave Inman on top 26-0.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO