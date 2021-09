CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock volleyball team welcomed 2A Black Hills to town on Thursday, but they didn’t let the higher classification intimidate them. The Rockets took down the Wolves in short order with scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20. “We played well together however our serving was an struggle this evening, which is usually one of our strong points,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “I am proud of how we can execute when it matters though.”

CASTLE ROCK, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO