West Seneca parents say they are concerned about how the district is handling a COVID outbreak

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents in the West Seneca School District said they are concerned about the way the district is handling an increase in COVID-19 cases. According to the Erie County Department of Health, the amount of COVID cases in schools is rising. The Health Department said COVID cases in people under the age of 18 are up 42% over the last month. Cases among 5 to 10-year-olds have increased 76% in the past week.