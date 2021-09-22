CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

West Seneca parents say they are concerned about how the district is handling a COVID outbreak

By Olivia Proia
WKBW-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents in the West Seneca School District said they are concerned about the way the district is handling an increase in COVID-19 cases. According to the Erie County Department of Health, the amount of COVID cases in schools is rising. The Health Department said COVID cases in people under the age of 18 are up 42% over the last month. Cases among 5 to 10-year-olds have increased 76% in the past week.

All the schools are handling it wrong , they were given guidance that is very confusing , vaccinated can get it and spread it . Yet don’t have to quarantine and can be 3ft from each other , so they are basically allowed to spread it . Bring it home to their family and peers . It’s not all the unvaccinated kids , that’s the problem your not taking care of and masks aren’t enough , do you really think kids are following all the rules ? When your not looking they are pulling their masks down to talk or breath . Offer remote to every school so that these kids can be spaced apart properly . Vaccinated or not they all are at risk . New variants breaking through the vaccines and no adjustments are being made ahead of time the wait and see what happens with the kids just to get your funding . And with so many different opinions out there . They should be accommodating every child and parent They are not . It’s one way . Forcing kids and parents into a situation they are against or could be dan

