Camp Ernst Middle School officials in the Boone County School District told parents in a letter this week that kids are barking at each other, which is a trend on TikTok. “We have noticed an uptick in TikTok trends such as challenges that encourage kids to destroy the soap dispenser in the bathroom and kids making animal noises toward each other, specifically barking,” the letter posted on the school’s Facebook page said.

