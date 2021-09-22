CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Donald Trump sues New York Times, Mary Trump: Report

By Victor Morton
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump is reportedly suing the New York Times and his niece Mary Trump over stories about his tax filings. According to the Daily Beast, the lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Dutchess County, New York, and accuses the liberal newspaper and the family member of an “insidious plot” to obtain his private records.

