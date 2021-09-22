CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 teens shot in Hyde Park: police

Cover picture for the articleA 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were shot Tuesday night while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago’s South Side. One was struck in the leg while the other was hit in the head.

