2 teens shot in Hyde Park: police

CHICAGO - Two mothers of Chicago Public School students have died of COVID-19 in the past week. The students attend Jensen Elementary in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. "Why should we have to put up with this nonsense and keep repeating ourselves over and over until the last one of us pass away?," said Shauntee Colsen, father of a 7th grader. "This is something I cannot take. I can't expect my daughter to go to school and get sick and give it to the rest of her family."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO