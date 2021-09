The Turners Falls girls’ volleyball team swept Greenfield in straight sets (25-9, 25-13, 25-9) on Tuesday to keep its undefeated season in tact. Emily Young of Turners Falls (8-0) led the offensive push with a team-high 11 aces and three kills, while her teammate Madison Liimatainen had seven kills and three aces and Taylor Greene had six aces and a kill. Both Olivia Stafford and Abby Holloway did their part in the serving position, each recording four aces in the win.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO