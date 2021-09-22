Conor McGregor surprises student-athletes in Chicago
Some Chicago area student athletes got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday when UFC superstar Conor McGregor paid them a visit.www.fox32chicago.com
Some Chicago area student athletes got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday when UFC superstar Conor McGregor paid them a visit.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0