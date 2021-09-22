Conor McGregor surprises student-athletes in Chicago

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos believes that he is still on Conor McGregor’s radar for when the Irishman returns to action. Dos Anjos is set to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 next month in what could potentially be a title eliminator at 155lbs. As for McGregor, he is currently on the sidelines injured after breaking his leg at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. While McGregor will be out for up to one year with his injury, he has promised that he will do everything in his power to return to the Octagon, and dos Anjos believes that he will indeed make a comeback.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO