SAN ANTONIO — Kids showing signs of illness are being sent home from school more often as concerns about the coronavirus linger. The role of the school nurse has always been an important one, but it’s a role that has changed over the past two years of life with COVID-19. "The school nurses have been working extremely hard. They've also increased their role in the mitigation strategies that we have to fight this pandemic," Director of Health Services for Northside ISD Jennifer Krueger said.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO