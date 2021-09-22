CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xander Bogaerts has 4 RBIs as Boston Red Sox beat Mets, 6-3, for 6th straight win

By Chris Cotillo
 7 days ago
BOSTON -- Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts didn’t let a squandered early opportunity ruin his night against the Mets on Tuesday. After grounding into a 5-2-3 double play with the bases loaded and no outs in the third inning, Bogaerts drove in two runs in each of his next two at-bats to help the Red Sox beat the Mets, 6-3, for their sixth straight win. Bogaerts’ four-RBI game matched a season-high; he had previously driven in four runs on Aug. 11 and Sept. 18.

