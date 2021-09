There was once a time when video game culture was considered fairly lonely. Thanks to technology, however, that has completely changed. Not only has the internet made it possible for people to play against people all over the world, but it’s also allowed people to stream their gameplay and build interactive communities. Mexico-based gamer, Quackity has taken advantage of all of the things that technology has to offer and it has allowed him to build a following that includes millions of people from different parts of the world. From YouTube to Twitch to Instagram, he is popular on all platforms and it has more to do with just his gameplay. Quackity’s fun personality has also made him a hit among fans, and his future in the gaming world is looking very bright. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Quackity.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO