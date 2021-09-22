Hispanic Heritage Month: Berklee College of Music program increases awareness for Latin music

GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — This Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re introducing you to a family that has passed down the musical art of mariachi through generations. From toddlers to 80-year-olds, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner shows us how they’re sharing the Mexican tradition with the world. The Ponce family takes pride in their roots. “I am very proud to play the music, and every time I wear my mariachi outfit, it’s like putting on a Mexican flag,” Ramon Ponce Jr. told Rozner. “It’s a lot for more. When I see my grandchildren singing the Mexican songs… They represent Mexico,” Ramon Ponce Sr. added. Ramon Ponce Sr., now 80 years...

