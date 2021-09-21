CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Income-focused Solution for a Yield-Challenged Environment

etftrends.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors and financial advisors of today are faced with the challenge of historically low interest rates. In addition, corporate bond spreads have returned to pre-pandemic readings, and do not offer as much in terms of relative value. Please join Kevin Flanagan, WisdomTree Head of Fixed Income Strategy, and Chris Acito, CEO, CIO and founder of Gapstow Capital Partners as they discuss a potential solution to seeking income in this yield-challenged environment.

www.etftrends.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
