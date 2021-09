TRENTON — An inmate who was "mistakenly" released from custody Thursday by the Mercer County Correction Center remains at large. As is the protocol for all those released from the prison and don't have a ride waiting for them Clark Green Jr., 65, was taken in the corrections center van to the Trenton Transportation Center, according to county spokeswoman Julie Wilmont. From there he can take a bus or train to his next destination.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO