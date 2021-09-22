CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Coronavirus: Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos home after battling COVID-19 in hospital for weeks

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBSU0_0c3wOvN800

Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos confirmed Tuesday that he is finally home after being hospitalized in the intensive-care unit for weeks with COVID-19.

“After 20 straight days on death row…I AM HOME,” the former Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers small forward tweeted Tuesday morning.

Ceballos’ homecoming comes just one week after he confirmed to KNXV-TV that he was still being monitored in the ICU but had been deemed virus-free by doctors.

Ceballos, 52, played primarily for the Lakers and Suns, but closed out his career with stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat, People magazine reported.

According to KABC, Ceballos attended Cal State Fullerton before moving on to the NBA, where he won the league’s 1992 slam dunk competition.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Ceballos
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
New York Post

LeBron James and Savannah skip Met Gala to celebrate eighth anniversary

LeBron James and wife Savannah James had a good reason for skipping Monday’s Met Gala. The couple opted out of walking the red carpet in New York City to celebrate their eight-year anniversary, the Los Angele Lakers star revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. “Our own personal Met...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Knxv Tv#Icu#Lakers#The Dallas Mavericks#People#Kabc#Cal State Fullerton#Cox Media Group
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 hidden gem free agents to sign before camp

At this point of the offseason, free agency is mostly an afterthought for the Chicago Bulls. That is especially true considering the fact that executive vice president of basketball Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley were so busy in free agency already this month to help round out the roster heading into Training Camp.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony’s 1-word reason for joining LeBron James, Lakers

Carmelo Anthony did not expect his good friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to come calling. But, once they did, his reason for signing with the Lakers (on the veteran’s minimum) boiled down to one simple notion: “Winning.”. Anthony discussed his offseason decision on Yahoo’s Chris Haynes’ “Posted...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Bold Ben Simmons Trade Strategy is Actually Genius

The start of training camp is just around the corner, and there is still no telling when or how the Ben Simmons saga will end. Despite formally requesting a trade and threatening to holdout, the former number one pick remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey has actively...
NBA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
50K+
Followers
65K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy